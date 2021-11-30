New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) India Post Delhi circle has alerted its staff to take precaution, follow COVID-19 protocols strictly as a new strain of coronavirus has been reported in some countries, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The Department of Posts (DoP) Delhi Circle Director Ram Vilas Chaudhary said that though there is no guidelines that has come to the government regarding Omicron but it is keeping watch on the situation and is ready to handle any exigency that may come up.

"We will strictly follow whatever guidelines come. We have alerted our staff to take precaution and strictly follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing masks, maintaining safe distance. We are ready to handle any emergency that comes up," Chaudhary said.

He was speaking at the sidelines press conference around 15-day 'Swachhta Pakhwada' observed by the India Post Delhi circle.

India Post Delhi circle has around 15,000 employees, out of which 6,000-7,000 staff directly engage with end customers.

The circle has lost 27 staff to COVID-19.

Postal services fall under the emergency services category that remained open throughout the lockdown and was shouldered with responsibility to deliver medicines, medical equipment and all emergency items across the country.

While talking about 'Swachhta Pakhwada' observed during November 16-30, DoP Postmaster General (Operations) Ashok Kumar said the circle has weeded out all old record files that are not required as per rule.

He said that India Posts has painted all letter boxes in Delhi, launched cleanliness and sanitation drives across all post offices, created awareness about cleanliness, social distancing and measures to prevent spread of coronavirus. HRS hrs

