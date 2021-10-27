Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 27 (PTI) Senior Jharkhand BJP leader Babulal Marandi Wednesday hit out at the JMM-Congress-RJD government in the state saying the politics of alliance has no future in the country.

Congress is aspiring to cling to power for the sake of retaining its identity, Marandi, the leader of opposition in Jharkhand said at a party workers' meeting here.

Marandi, who was the first chief minister of Jharkhand, flayed the Hemant Soren government in the state for failing to utilise central funds alloacted for the welfare of the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated large development funds but the Jharkhand government instead of utilising it is trying to find a scope for looting it.

"This is a matter of concern, particularly when it is influenced by the politics of dynasty," he said at a party meeting here.

He was hinting at both Congress and JMM. Chief Minister Hemant Soren's father Shibu Soren is a leading politician in the state and had helmed it thrice.

Hitting out at Congress without naming it, Marandi said "What can you expect from a party which has already shrunk and is aspiring to cling to power only for the sake of its identity.

"Politics of alliance has no future in the country, particularly when it has the influence of dynastic politics", he said.

Marandi said though BJP is not in power in Jharkhand, it has enough possibilities to expand its base and remain active politically by ensuring proper implementation of the schemes sponsored by the Centre. The party's strength is its workers who always work on ground reality.

Each party worker is precious for BJP and they are directly linked to its leadership "unlike in other political parties". Workers of other political parties have to strive to meet their leaders, he said.

He called upon the party workers to play the role of a constructive opposition and asked them to create awareness among the people about corruption in the state and the Hemant Soren government's failure to deliver on all fronts.

Referring to the coming civic body election in Jharkhand, Marandi said the decision of Soren Government against conducting the local polls on party line is "unfortunate and prejudiced" and will promote horse trading.

"JMM is aware of its ground reality and is scared. It does not want the people to know about BJP's organisational strength in the state," he claimed and urged party workers not to be distracted by the government's decision.

