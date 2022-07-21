Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) Electric commercial manufacturer Altigreen has joined hands with the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (CAIML) at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata.

Under the partnership, vast amounts of cloud data generated by the advanced drivetrain stack in every Altigreen EV will undergo sophisticated statistical analysis, using state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms for continuously improving the energy efficiency under various use cases and environmental conditions.

This takes the company one step closer in achieving real-time decision making, thereby, reducing any driver and driving dependencies, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Altigreen owns 26 global patents for its technology.

Amitabh Saran, Co-Founder and CEO of Altigreen, said the adoption of commercial EVs is picking up fast and this is the right time to deliver products that demonstrate the highest efficiency under very dynamic Indian conditions.

"We are excited to collaborate with Altigreen as this is our first industry outreach initiative in the emerging space of electric vehicles. During our initial talks with the company, we saw a strong cultural match in terms of their R&D based approach to developing engineering solutions," Amitava Bandyopadhyay, Member CAIML, ISI Kolkata, said.

