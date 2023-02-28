Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) Electric three-wheeler cargo vehicle manufacturer Altigreen on Tuesday said it has drawn up plans to cater to the markets of South Asia, Africa and South America by ramping up production capacities at its plants.

The Bengaluru-based company presently has a single plant in Karnataka with a production capacity of 55,000 units per annum.

Founder and CEO of Altigreen Amitabh Saran said that in 2021, the plant near Bengaluru had a low capacity.

"We then raised Rs 350 crore to raise the production capacity which is now at 55,000 units per annum", he said.

The major investors were Reliance New Energy, Xponentia Capital, Accurent and Singapore-based Momentum, he added.

"We are targeting the export markets of South Asia, Africa and South America. Probably, a plant could also come up in south Asia", he stated.

With major players like Mahindra and Piaggio already in the e-cargo vehicle space, Altigreen is planning to set up small manufacturing units in four or five pockets in the country, which will mainly function as assembly hubs while the components will be sent from the Karnataka plant.

Sharan said the company is looking at fresh funds to the tune of Rs 1000 crore from new investors, adding the money will be raised within July or August 2023.

"The funds will be used for further capacity expansion, going international and also to create new production lines. An IPO would probably be in 2025-26", he said.

Sharan said the company is targetting the B2B segments like e-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart and BigBasket among others. According to him, the price difference in e-cargo vehicles is 15 per cent to 20 per cent higher than the fossil fuel variants, but the cost of ownership is very low.

"Operational costs are lower than diesel vehicles", he added. PTI dc

