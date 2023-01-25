New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Amara Raja Batteries on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 53 per cent to Rs 222 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 145 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Minimum Salary of Central Government Employees to be Hiked After Budget 2023? Check Latest Update on Fitment Factor.

Total income rose to Rs 2,664 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 2,385 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company declined by 1.14 per cent to Rs 566 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023: Who Unfurls Tricolour on January 26? Why Is India’s National Flag Unfurled and Not Hoisted on R-Day? Know the Difference Between Flag Unfurling and Flag Hoisting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)