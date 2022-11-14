New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Cyclophosphamide capsules, used in the treatment of different kinds of cancers, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product which is a generic version of Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc product, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Cyclophosphamide capsules is an alkylating drug indicated for the treatment of malignant disease and minimal change nephrotic syndrome in pediatric patients.

According to IQVIA, cyclophosphamide capsules, 25 mg and 50 mg, have an estimated market size of USD 8 million in the US for twelve months ending Sep 2022.

Shares of the drug firm were trading 1.32 per cent down at Rs 630.35 apiece on the BSE.

