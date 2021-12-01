Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) The New York-based impact fund TFCC International on Wednesday announced investing USD 4.14 billion (over Rs 31,000 crore) for a 46 per cent stake in Ramcharan Co, a Chennai-based company, which is mainly into the distribution of chemicals.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Series To Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset: Report.

The investment will go into the target company's energy management systems and renewable energy devices with high storage capacity made from sodium silicate. This investment will be made with a horizon of five to seven years and the first round would be closed by January 2021, according to a joint statement.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Punjab, Haryana, Delhi & Other Northern States Likely to Receive Rainfall During December 1& 2.

TFCC International is a deep impact fund, with investments from high-net-worth individuals, government agencies and financial institutions, based in New York.

The fund is looking at impact investments in India in the areas of environment solutions, renewable energy and low-cost housing.

Currently, with a portfolio of USD 20 billion invested in South Asia, TFCC is entering India through its investment in Ramcharan Co.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)