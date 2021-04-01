New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) L&T Technology Services on Thursday said Amit Chadha has taken charge as the company's CEO and managing director.

Amit Chadha has taken over as CEO and MD of LTTS, effective April 1, in line with previous disclosures made to stock exchanges dated October 19, 2020, according to a statement.

Prior to his elevation, Chadha was serving as the deputy CEO and whole-time board member, it added.

Chadha joined LTTS in 2009 and has been a core member of LTTS' executive management team, closely involved in the company's listing on stock exchanges in 2016.

Subsequently, he progressed to assume charge as president (sales and business development) where he was responsible for helping global R&D customers and Fortune 500 companies leverage LTTS' digital engineering offerings for their strategic differentiation and product development.

The ER&D services sector is poised to play a critical role over the next decade as the confluence of engineering and technology reshapes the products and services of the near-future, Chadha said.

"Against this backdrop, the multi-vertical engineering expertise that LTTS has demonstrated makes it stand apart as a leader in pure-play ER&D services.

"I see it as a big responsibility to lead the pack of over 16,000 bright and committed LTTSites. I am confident that together we will make the company reach newer heights and milestones," he added.

Chadha is currently based in Washington DC, the statement said. HRS hrs

