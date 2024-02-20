New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) AMNS India on Tuesday said it has appointed Arvind Bodhankar as the Chief Sustainability Officer with effect from February 17, this year.

"Bodhankar will lead the sustainability agenda for AMNS India, focusing on defining and implementing medium and long-term actions for decarbonisation, reducing environmental impact, and enhancing the climate agenda of the organisation," AMNS India said in a statement.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

He joins the company from Dalmia Bharat Group where he was Executive Director - ESG & Chief Risk Officer.

At Dalmia Bharat Group, he led the sustainability and risk management functions, overseeing initiatives for renewable energy, circular economy, carbon capture, and green building projects, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS) said.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

In AMNS India, Bodhankar will report to Wim Van Gerven, the Chief Operating Officer of the company.

"Arvind Bodhankar brings extensive experience and expertise in sustainability and risk management. He will be instrumental in driving the sustainability agenda forward in the company as we implement growth strategies to meet the evolving needs of the nation," Gerven said.

AMNS India targets a reduction in emissions intensity by 20 per cent by 2030.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)