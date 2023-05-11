New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Amp Energy India on Thursday said it has won a 150 MW hybrid energy project from CESC Limited.

It has won the wind-solar project through its subsidiary Amp Green Energy Private Ltd at a tariff of Rs 3.07 per unit. The tariff discovered was the lowest in the bid, Amp Energy India said in a statement.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) for this project will be executed accordingly with discom CESC Ltd.

"By combining wind and solar energy in a single project, we can optimize land use, improve power generation, and reduce the intermittency of the system. We are happy to provide green power to eastern India through CESC, one of India's leading integrated utility companies," Pinaki Bhattacharyya, MD and CEO, Amp Energy India said.

