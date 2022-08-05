New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Amp Energy India has inked a power purchase agreement with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL) to supply 100 MW electricity from its floating solar project coming up at Omkareshwar reservoir in Madhya Pradesh.

Amp Energy India (AEI) is developing the project on build own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

In a statement on Friday, AEI said it has "inked a power purchase agreement (PPA) with RUMSL for 100 MW capacity."

RUMSL is a joint venture of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. It has been designated as a solar power park developer in Madhya Pradesh by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Managing Director and CEO, Amp Energy India, said, "We believe that floating solar projects can play an important role in achieving India's renewable energy targets given the quantum and magnitude of water reservoirs in the country."

The floating solar project is under BOOT model for a fixed tariff of Rs 3.21 per unit for 25 years. It will generate about 198 million units (MUs) of green energy per year.

Sanjay Dubey, Chairperson, RUMSL, said: "This project will not only utilize the latest technology to generate renewable energy but also benefit from the inherent advantages of floating solar."

