Kovvuru (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 8 (PTI) An employee of a shop who allegedly stole 4.5 kg gold worth more than Rs 1.1 crore was arrested, police said here on Saturday.

Sessetti Ramu, who was employed by Santhilal Jain in Kovvuru town of East Godavari district, had stolen the gold and most of them have been recovered, police said.

"We received a tipoff that the accused person was at Kotipalli bus station in Rajamundry. We arrested him and managed to recover 1,389 grams of gold," police said in a statement.

Police also managed to recover 3 kg more gold which Ramu had pawned with other pawnbrokers locally.

Owing to old age, Jain had relied on Ramu to take care of the major transaction in his business. On discovering that a large quantity of gold was missing, Jain's family lodged a complaint with police on Sunday and Ramu was arrested today.

