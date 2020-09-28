Baripada (Odisha), Sep 28 (PTI) An Anganwadi worker and her husband were killed and her colleague was seriously injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a truck in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday, police said.

The three persons were travelling to Rairangpur when the truck hit their two-wheeler near Sarna in Bisoi police station area, its officer-in-charge Fanindra Bhushan Naik said.

The couple was killed on the spot, while another woman, also an Anganwadi worker, sustained serious injuries. She has been admitted to a hospital in Bisoi, he said.

The truck has been seized and a manhunt launched to nab the driver who fled the spot after the accident, the officer added.

