Jajpur (Odisha), Apr 11 (PTI) Two and half months after the murder of a Ramadevi Women's University student, Jajpur Police on Sunday nabbed the second accused in the case, an officer said.

The accused has been identified as Amaresh Rout, a resident of Sundarpada area in Bhubaneswar. Rout was held for his alleged involvement in the murder case, the officer said.

Jajpur SP Rahul P R said during investigation into the case, the role of Amaresh came to light. Amaresh was involved in criminal conspiracy with other accused before the murder and had been absconding since the incident happened, the SP added.

Investigation into the murder case is on, the SP said.

The prime accused in the murder case, Rakesh Swain, the male friend of the woman student was arrested earlier. Rakesh and his aide Ramesh allegedly murdered the woman student at a private guest house in Bhubaneswar on January 26 night.

Later Rakesh with the help of another associate Sekhar carried her body on a two-wheeler and dumped it on roadside near Mulapala chhak under Kuakhia police station limits in Jajpur district.

The police zeroed in on Rakesh after examining some footage of CCTVs installed at a private firm where the body was dumped near Mulapala chhak.

The woman was a Plus III second year student of Ramadevi Women's University, Bhubaneswar. She belonged to Marundeipasi village of Mayurbhanj district and had gone to Bhubaneswar on January 24 to attend a birthday party of her friend. She was scheduled to return to her native village on January 26. However, her body was found dumped at the roadside on January 27, police said.

