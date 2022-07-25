New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan on Monday posted a 25.56 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 39.69 crore in the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal on higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.12 crore in the same quarter of previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased by 25.31 per cent on a consolidated basis to Rs 297.14 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal when compared with Rs 237.96 crore in the year-ago period.

Anupam Rasayan managing director Anand Desai said: "We delivered robust growth in Q1 FY23 against the backdrop of an uncertain global environment."

The company's focus on financial prudence and operational finesse has helped keep the margins at sustainable levels, he said.

