Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Sunday called Congress former president Rahul Gandhi "urban Naxal," and accused him of disrespecting the Constitutional bodies.

The Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh also accused Gandhi of trying to become a "bigger anarchist" than Arvind Kejriwal. His remarks come in the wake of a resounding victory of BJP in the Delhi Assembly polls and Gandhi alleging a massive electorate expansion in Maharashtra in the run up to the polls in that state.

"I have a big question for the opposition. Till when will you keep blaming different institutions and systems for your defeat? And it is most unfortunate that the Congress party which was in power for 60 years in the country, is raising questions on the Constitutional institutions and is becoming a laughing stock," Thakur told reporters here.

He said the opposition could never provide any proof of EVM tampering and there was no reason to level the allegations.

"When you repeatedly try to humiliate the public, the public repeatedly tries to give you a message," he said.

"And, Rahul ji, the message is very clear that in the path of politics of anarchy, you want to become a bigger anarchist than Kejriwal. The public will never accept an urban Naxal. If you speak against 'Bharat' people will never accept you. If you raise questions on Constitutional bodies, the people will always reject you. If you stay in India, and toe the anti-India line, then people will not accept you," Thakur added.

