Amethi (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav said here on Thursday that the "top-notch" arrangements at the Maha Kumbh has allowed people from across the country and abroad to take a holy dip.

She said this in response to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's criticism of arrangements at the Kumbh Mela. Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, is on a one-day visit to Amethi.

When Aparna Yadav was asked by media about Akhilesh Yadav's remarks questioning the arrangements at the Kumbh, she said, "You should ask him for an answer. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ensured top-notch arrangements at the Kumbh."

"People from across the country, as well as from abroad, are coming to Prayagraj to take a holy dip. Leaders from both the ruling party and the opposition are also taking part in the ritual," the BJP leader said.

"Leaders from all political parties, businessmen, industrialists, and people from different sections of society are participating in the Sangam Snan. I would only say that everyone should take a dip and attain spiritual merit," she added.

Earlier in the day, she visited the district hospital, inspected the facilities there and interacted with the patients.

At the Amethi Collectorate, she held a meeting with District Magistrate Nisha Anant, Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik, and other district-level officials to review development projects and discuss issues related to crimes against women and other matters.

