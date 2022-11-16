Amaravati, Nov 16 (PTI) Veteran journalist R Mahaboob Basha was on Wednesday sworn-in as the Chief Information Commissioner in the Andhra Pradesh Information Commission.

Also Read | CISF Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 787 Constable/Tradesman Posts at cisfrectt.in, Check Details Here.

Another senior journalist P Samuel Jonathan was sworn-in as the Information Commissioner.

Also Read | Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 2022: Know Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result Date, Prize Money and Other Details.

State Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma administered the oath of office to the two new commissioners under the Right to Information Act, 2005 at a brief function held at the Secretariat.

With these two appointments, the strength of AP Information Commission has increased to eight, including the CIC.

RTI Commissioners B V Ramana Kumar, Ilapuram Raja, K Janardhana Rao and R Srinivasa Rao, Special Chief Secretary (General Administration Department) K Praveen Kumar and others attended the event.

Last month, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan cleared their appointments, based on the recommendation made by the selection committee headed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Both Basha and Jonathan will have a three-year tenure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)