Coimbatore, June 7 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K N Nehru on Monday issued appointment orders to 100 women to work as temporary nurses at various government hospitals to assist in vaccinating against Covid-19.

Nehru, who was here to review the steps taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said the measures taken after the visits of Chief Minister M K Stalin to Coimbatore district have reduced the incidence of the disease by nearly 60 per cent. The nurses would get a consolidated salary of Rs 12,000, he said.

The Corporation has set up 38 centres from where Covishield vaccines were given and so far 2.01 lakh people have been inoculated in the Corporation limits, Nehru said.

He also reviewed the functioning of Covid war room, progress of construction of various projects under Smart City and multi-level parking facility in the city, an official release said. His Cabinet colleagues K Ramachanderan and R Chakrapani, district Collector S Nagarajan, Corporation Commissioner Kumaravel Pandian and other senior officials were present. PTI nvm

