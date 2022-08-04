New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and AD Ports Group on Thursday signed an agreement for strategic joint investments in logistics infrastructure in Tanzania.

APSEZ in a statement said strategic partnership in end-to-end logistics infrastructure and solutions will accelerate trade for the East African Nation.

Also Read | BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineer, Assistant Manager, Test Driver And Other Posts At becil.com; Check Details Here.

"AD Ports Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd for strategic joint investments in end-to-end logistics infrastructure and solutions, which include rail, maritime services, port operations, digital services, an industrial zone and the establishment of maritime academies in Tanzania," it said.

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group serves as the region's facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world.

Also Read | UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1033 Posts of Executive Assistant at upenergy.in; Check Details Here.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones, the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani group, is India's largest private ports and logistics company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)