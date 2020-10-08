New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Aptech Ltd on Thursday said its Malaysian subsidiary, AGLSM, has signed a partnership with Vancouver Centre for Entertainment Arts (CEA) at Langara College, Vancouver, Canada.

As part of the partnership, students from Aptech's education brands – Arena Animation and Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) - will get an opportunity to get an advanced international diploma from Vancouver CEA, a regulatory filing said.

It added that students who have newly enrolled, are pursuing or have completed a foundation programme from either Arena Animation or MAAC recently will be eligible to apply at the CEA for a two-year advanced diploma course in Animation, VFX or Game Design, it added.

The student would also be eligible to apply for a three-year post graduation work permit (PGWP) in Canada, it said.

The partnership of Aptech Ltd with the CEA would also bring exclusive benefits to its students, including a reduction of 30 per cent on applicable tuition fees as a special scholarship, it added.

"According to PWC, Canadian Media and Entertainment revenue is expected to be USD 58 billion by 2023. Industry generates more than 40,000 jobs in Vancouver alone while the video gaming industry particularly is among the best in the world with around 50,000 employees," Aptech Managing Director and CEO Anil Pant said.

Canada houses some of the world's top production houses and studios having delivered on some marquee and fine work of cinematic representation, he added.

"At Aptech across all our centres in India and globally, we aim to make our students not just job-ready but have a holistic career progression in place for students keen on seeking global exposure...We are confident that students will benefit from this partnership and we are happy to counsel and guide them end to end," he said.

Peter Walsh, Campus Director at the CEA, said the two-year full time advanced diploma courses offered by the CEA provide a comprehensive coverage of core practical and artistic skills, and graduates from the CEA will be prepared for rewarding positions in the global creative arts/animation industries.

