New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Inox Wind on Wednesday said the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) has reinstated a 50 MW wind energy project in Kutch being undertaken by its arm at a tariff of Rs 3.46 per unit.

"Appeal No. 292 of 2021 filed by Wind Four Renergy Private Ltd (WFRPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Inox Green Energy Services Limited (IGESL), (earlier known as Inox Wind Infrastructure Services Limited), has been allowed by Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), New Delhi vide its Order dated 11th January, 2022," it said in a BSE filing.

Under the directions given in the order, the 50 MW (SECI Tranche - 1) wind power project of WFRPL being undertaken in Kutch (Gujarat), awarded by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), has been reinstated at a tariff of Rs 3.46 per KWH.

APTEL has directed to extend the scheduled commercial operation date (SCOD) of the project by the requested period and also set aside the invocation/ encashment of its bank guarantee, it added.

