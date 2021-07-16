New Delhi, July 16 (PTI) Gift and greeting cards major Archies on Friday announced its foray into the beauty and personal care products segment as part of business expansion plans.

It has partnered with around 45 brands, ranging from cosmetics, haircare, skincare, fragrances and scents, bath & body care and even baby care, said Archies Beauty Chief Operating Officer Hanisha Kapoor.

As per the strategy, Rs 200 crore company is opting for both online and offline channels for its new business segment 'Archies Beauty'.

Its products would be available on its new portal Archiesbeauty.com and the company also looks to leverage its existing network of over 200 Archies stores to sell these beauty and personal care products, she added.

"By the quarter-end, Archies Beauty will be having around 75 beauty and cosmetic brands on board and by the year-end end, (it is) eying to have around 150 plus brands," Kapoor told PTI.

Archies Beauty is also considering introducing dedicated outlets for its new segment by next year, she added.

When asked about sales, Kapoor said she is "expecting good growth from Archies Beauty (segment) and promoting it well on the social media platforms. Going ahead, (we are) expecting decent business of Rs 1 to 1.5 crore per month".

Archies, which has a target group of customers in the age bracket of 20-40 years, said it has partnered with several third-party perfume brands including Titan Skinn, UXR, Zerone, Boyz, Global Desi etc, and is also planning to come up with more such brands soon.

While in personal care, it has brands such as NOTE cosmetics, Donna Chang, Beardo, Mamaearth on its board.

"The brand aims to bring a shift in the gifting scenario by inculcating the sense of 'joy of gifting' in their consumers and is hoping to triple their sales within a gap of three years with this new dedicated beauty and a utility gifting website," she added.

Archies clocked a revenue of Rs 200 crore in last two years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)