New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Gurugram-based startup Aristavault on Wednesday said it expects to sell up to Rs 1 crore worth COVID-19 disinfectant devices by the end of this year.

Aristavault has developed a UV-C radiation technology enabled device Shuddhi Basket, which was launched for commercial sale on Wednesday.

This device, priced at Rs 2,999, can be used to disinfect office equipment like files, laptops and mobile phones as well as household items like groceries, vegetables and fruits, the company said in a statement.

"We have bagged orders for Shuddhi Basket from Dubai and several other requests are coming from overseas markets. We have now started selling devices from our website as well as on e-commerce platform Amazon.

"This festive season we expect to sell devices worth Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore," Aristavault founder and CEO Purvi Roy said.

The device was launched for commercial sale by Software Technology Parks of India Director General Omkar Rai.

"As the name suggests, 'Shuddhi' meaning purification, the innovation fits right to the urgent need in this current pandemic scenario. It is a bold attempt to boost the fight against coronavirus.

"The idea of installation of UV calibrated lamps and clean room technology inside a jute chamber is simply impressive," the statement quoted Rai as saying.

The company has a monthly production capacity of 50,000-80,000 units. It plans to ramp it up either by ploughing back its earnings or fund infusion from external sources, Roy said.

