New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Realty firm Arkade Developers Ltd has reported a 9 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 43.36 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 47.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also declined to Rs 203.33 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal against Rs 211.06 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Mumbai-based Arkade Developers has recently been listed on the stock exchanges.

