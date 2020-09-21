Kokrajhar, Sep 21 (PTI) A large cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, was recovered in Kokrajhar district of Assam, a senior police officer said on Monday.

"Based on specific information, police launched an operation at Santipur jungle area and recovered one AK-47 rifle with magazine... four grenades, four detonators and 13 rounds of live ammunition," the officer said.

The cache was concealed under bushes, he added. PTI

