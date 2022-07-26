New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Nearly 80,525 metric tonne (MT) of biomass has been co-fired in 35 thermal power plants in the country, according to an official statement.

The power ministry's policy on 'Biomass Utilization for Power Generation through Co-firing in Coal-based Power Plants' issued in October 2021 mandates all thermal power plants in the country to use 5 to 10 per cent biomass along with coal for power production.

"About 80,525 MT of biomass has been co-fired in 35 thermal power plants in the country with a cumulative capacity of 55,335 MW till 24th July 2022," the ministry said on Tuesday.

While 14 out of these plants belong to NTPC, there are 21 power plants from the state and private sectors. All of these have resulted in a reduction of CO2 footprint in thermal power generation by 1 lakh million tonne. Till the end of FY 2020-21, only 7 power plants in the country had co-fired biomass pellets.

As per a survey report, the ministry said the current availability of biomass in India is estimated at about 750 million metric tonne per year.

