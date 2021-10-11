New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Monday announced the appointment of Arun Kumar Mishra as chief executive officer (CEO) on deputation.

He will be responsible for EESL's operations across the nation, the company said in a statement.

Mishra is a veteran in the energy sector with over three decades of experience in NTPC and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL). He has also been director (project management unit) of National Smart Grid Mission, and vice-chair of the International Smart Grid Action Network.

Mishra in the statement said, "It is an honour to be a part of the world's largest public energy service company. The government has acknowledged the potential of renewable energy... I look forward to consolidating EESL leadership position in sustainable energy transformation."

EESL, which is a joint venture between NTPC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation, REC and PowerGrid, was set up under the power ministry to facilitate the implementation of energy efficiency projects. HRS hrs

