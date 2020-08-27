Itanagar, Aug 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the state government will soon request the Centre to de-cadre IAS posts of deputy commissioner in 22 districts of the state to open up promotional avenues for state civil services officers. Responding to a short duration discussion raised in the assembly by JD (U) member Hayeng Mangfi on 'streamlining and reformation of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services (APCS) cadre to uplift, empower the APCS officer to meet demands of current times, Khandu said the present state government has made many reforms for good performances.

"The Bagra Committee report on recruitment rules and promotion of APCS cadres prepared by the former government has not been implemented fully," Khandu said and disclosed about evolving state training policy for APCS cadres to hone their skills.

He said the assembly in 2018 had approved for separate IAS cadre for the state.

The chief minister announced to constitute an expert committee soon to study Bagra Committee report and other state cadres and submit time bound report to empower local officials.

Mangfi said that civil service comprises of APCS and IAS officers of AGMUT (Assam, Goa, Mizoram and other union territories) cadre .

Mangfi said the state government should facilitate career progression of APSC officers.

