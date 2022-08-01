Itanagar, Aug 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix on Monday urged police officers to perform their duties with utmost sincerity as maintaining law and order is imperative for development.

Addressing the annual conference of superintendents of police (SPs) and commandants of various battalions of the state police here, Felix assured all support from the state government for the welfare and development of the police force.

“We are all accountable for the development of the state because law and order is a pre-requisite for any development to take place,” he said.

The home minister also urged the police officers to consider the entire state as their work area and to refrain from seeking transfers to areas of their choice.

He also advised police personnel to send proposals for the development of infrastructure with proper justification and financial implications so that it could be pursued without any setbacks.

On drug menace, Felix said that a proposal for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is being pursued so that drug traffickers can be charge-sheeted with the backup of forensic evidence.

Expressing concern over the influx of outsiders into the state, he directed police personnel to strictly check inner line permits at all entry points.

