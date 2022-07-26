Itanagar, Jul 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, 48 more than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 65,409, a senior health official said.

The toll stood at 296 with no fresh fatality due to the infection recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh, which remained coronavirus-free for the last couple of months, has been witnessing a surge in infections since July 1, he said.

Among the new cases, 18 were reported from the Capital Complex Region, eight from East Siang, seven from Namsai and six from Lower Subansiri district.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 404 active cases, while 64,709 people recuperated from the disease thus far, including 29 on Monday, the SSO said.

The recovery rate currently stands at 98.93 per cent,

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 97, followed by Namsai at 52, Lohit at 39, Upper Siang at 31, Lower Subansiri at 30 and East Siang at 27.

Altogether, 12,80,924 samples have so far been tested for the infection in the state, including 302 in the last 24 hours, Jampa said.

As many as 17,91,796 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said.

