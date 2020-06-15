Latest News | Ashoka Buildcon Posts Rs 134 Cr Profit in Jan-Mar Quarter

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Ashoka Buildcon on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 134.55 crore for the quarter ended March.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 10.23 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year fell to Rs 1,609.12 crore, against Rs 1,624.04 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the financial year 2019-20, net profit stood at Rs 165.31 crore as against a net loss of Rs 33.46 crore in the previous year.

Its total income rose to Rs 5,152.21 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 5,007.22 crore in 2018-19.

The company is into highway development.

