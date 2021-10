New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Shares of Asian Paints on Thursday tumbled over 5 per cent after disappointing September quarter earnings.

The stock tanked 5.21 per cent to close at Rs 3,003.50 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 7.78 per cent to Rs 2,922.

On the NSE, it tumbled 4.88 per cent to close at Rs 3,015.

It was the biggest laggard among the benchmark indices. Asian Paints Ltd on Thursday reported a 29 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 605.17 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, on account of higher expenses, especially input costs.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 851.9 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, Asian Paints Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Its consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 7,096.01 crore, against Rs 5,350.23 crore a year ago.

The company said its total expenses in the second quarter stood at Rs 6,418.17 crore as compared with Rs 4,299.12 crore in the same period last fiscal.

