Guwahati, Dec 17 (PTI) Assam reported 135 new COVID-19 positive cases but no death due to the pandemic on Friday taking the caseload to 6,19,298, said the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here.

The number of active cases in the state is currently 1,094 as against 1,099 on Thursday.

The number of positive cases detected during the day was 135, lower than the previous day's 180. The positivity rate declined to 0.40 per cent from Thursday's 0.58 per cent, it said.

Kamrup (Metro) reported the highest number of 66 new positive cases, followed by eight in Kamrup (Rural) and six each in Barpeta and Nagaon, the report said.

The new cases were detected out of 32,281 tests compared to 31,105 tests conducted the previous day, while the cumulative tests in the state have so far reached 2,62,55,971, it said.

There was no report of any death in the state due to coronavirus on Friday and the toll remained 6,141.

The current death rate in the state is 0.99 per cent, while 1347 COVID-19 patients have died due to other causes, according to the bulletin.

The number of recoveries during the day was 135, lower than the previous day's 151, the bulletin said.

The total number of recoveries is now 6,10,716 and the current recovery rate is 98.61 per cent.

The cumulative beneficiaries administered the vaccines in the state so far increased to 3,59,63,060 with 2,16,44,467 receiving the first dose and 1,43,18,393 administered the second dose, the bulletin added.

