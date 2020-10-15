New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Thursday said it will launch its Acalabrutinib 100 mg capsules, used for treatment of various types of blood cancers, under the brand name 'Calquence' in the country on October 21.

The capsules are indicated for treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy and for treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a filing to the BSE.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd on Thursday closed 0.61 per cent lower at Rs 4,266.65 apiece on the BSE.

