Gurugram, Feb 27 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping factory workers and daily wage labourers across Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan on the pretext of helping them withdraw cash from ATMs, police here said on Tuesday.

Assistant Sub-inspector of Police Arun Kumar, the investigating officer in the case, said Salman and Aneesh alias Anji of Palwal district were arrested on Monday. They had duped people in parts of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The police also seized 88 debit cards and two phones from the accused, he said.

Kumar said the accused would wait outside ATM kiosks in industrial areas and, on the pretext of assisting the victims withdraw cash, would swap their cards. In three months, they had defrauded 88 people, Kumar said.

The accounts to which the cards were linked to belonged to small-factory workers and daily-wage labourers whose individual deposits were not more than Rs 20,000, an official said.

The accused have confessed to their involvement in five cases in the IMT-Manesar and Bilaspur areas. A case of snatching has also been registered against them in Rajasthan, the official added.

"We seized the ATM cards and their motorcycles. We are questioning the accused after taking them on remand," police spokesperson Sudhir Kumar said.

Efforts are being made to contact the owners of the debit cards recovered, he said.

A team from IMT-Manesar police station is investigating the case and has taken the accused on a day's remand, he added.

