Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday accused some officials of submitting "false" intelligence to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma that SI exam aspirants would attempt to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programmes at his provocation.

Without naming any official, he called it an attempt to spoil his image and create a divide between him and Sharma.

Meena said groups of sarpanchs, sanitation workers and sub-inspector (SI) exam aspirants met him during the past few days with their grievances and sought a meeting with the chief minister.

Meena claimed that police detained one Manju Sharma, who is seeking the cancellation of the SI recruitment exam over alleged irregularities, on Tuesday.

They also misbehaved with another aspirant, Vikas Bidhuri, and his wife for raising a similar demand, the minister claimed.

Meena said he reached Bidhuri's residence and raised objections to the behaviour of Mahesh Nagar SHO Kavita Sharma, who was present at the time.

Videos purporting to show Meena rebuking the SHO surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

The SHO said she had taken the action according to the directions of senior officials.

Meena on Wednesday met Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham at his residence with Manju Sharma and Bidhuri and demanded action against the SHO.

"An intelligence report was submitted to the chief minister that the aspirants demanding cancellation of the 2021 SI recruitment exam would try to create disturbance during the prime minister's programme at my provocation. This is false. Some officials are trying to tarnish my image and create a divide between me and the chief minister," he told reporters.

Modi is scheduled to address the inaugural session of the Rising Rajasthan Summit on December 9.

Meena also demanded action against SHO Kavita Sharma and claimed that a case was registered against her, inquiry in which was ongoing.

Bedham said he would seek a report on the matter.

Several trainee sub-inspectors of the 2021 batch have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a paper leak case.

Meena has demanded that exam result be voided.

