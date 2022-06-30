Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Hyderabad-based electric vehicle maker Atumobile on Thursday launched its latest high-speed AtumVader e-bike, at an early bird price of Rs 99,999.

Earlier this month, the company received ARAI's (Automotive Research Association of India) nod for this new café racer model.

In October 2020, Atumobile launched its first electric bike -- Atum 1.0 -- which was a low-speed café racer model, which has sold over 1,000 units so far, according to a statement.

With a 2.4 kWh battery pack, AtumVader offers a range of 100 km on a single charge and a top speed of 65 km/hour.

"We were able to design this electric bike keeping in mind Indian roads, and riders, with the assistance of our R&D experts and in indigenous solar-powered zero-emission facilities, making it a truly green and sustainable electric bike," Vamsi G Krishna, Founder of Atumobile, said.

The company is offering the first 1,000 bikes to the customers at an early bird price of Rs 99,999, which they can reserve for a pre-booking price of Rs 999 only, he said.

The Atum Vader is being manufactured at the company's Patancheru facility in Telangana. The facility has a maximum production capacity of 3,00,000 electric bikes per annum, the release said.

