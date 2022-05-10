New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Luxury carmaker Audi India on Tuesday said it has appointed PPS Motors Pvt Ltd as its new dealer partner in Kerala.

This partnership includes Audi Kochi, Audi Service Kozhikode and Audi Service Trivandrum, effective May 1, 2022, the German carmaker said in a statement.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Max Price & Specifications Tipped Online: Report.

"Kerala is an extremely important market for Audi India, and we are confident that our partners PPS Motors will deliver exceptional services to customers in this region," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

PPS Motors Dealer Principal Rajiv Sanghvi said: "We have a long-standing partnership with Audi India and are extremely happy to extend this association to the Kerala market".

Also Read | Bitcoin Drops Below $30,000; Crypto Investors Reportedly in Panic Mode.

With this continued association, the company looks forward to contributing in a major way to strengthening the presence of the Audi brand in Kerala, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)