Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Mar 1 (PTI) The Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), a node of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), has bagged investments worth Rs 421 crore from two companies, an official said on Wednesday.

The companies, Dhoot Transmission and Kohler, were given land allotment letters recently, the official said.

Diesel engine maker Kohler will invest Rs 370 crore to set up a unit in AURIC, located around 30 kilometres from Aurangabad city, where it has purchased 25 acres of land, said the official.

Kohler's plant will provide direct employment to 400 people.

Dhoot Transmission will set up a unit on 10 acres of land with an investment of Rs 51 crore. The company will manufacture wiring harness required for automobiles at its AURIC unit and the facility will generate 300 jobs, the official said.

