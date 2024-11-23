New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma on Saturday said its US-based subsidiary has inked a licensing agreement with a global pharma major for development of respiratory products.

Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc has entered into a collaboration and licence agreement with a global pharma major for development and commercialisation of products, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

The partnership is for an initial estimated development duration of three-five years, it added.

As per the pact, both parties will co-exclusively commercialise the products.

The products, once commercialised, will be manufactured at Partner's facility and will be marketed by both parties, Aurobindo Pharma said.

Besides a cost-sharing arrangement has been agreed by both the parties with each of them contributing 50 per cent of the cost incurred with an overall cap of USD 90 million for Aurobindo over the development period, it said.

As per the pact, the unnamed global pharma company will have the global manufacturing rights for the co-developed and commercialised products, it said.

