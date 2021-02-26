Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Road assistance services provider Auto iCare on Friday said it has raised a seed funding of Rs 2 crore from a consortium of angel investors.

The Mumbai-based start-up plans to utilise the funds in hiring talent, expanding, technology upgrades, and accelerate product development and for deeper penetration in the Indian market, with one-stop roadside assistance solutions, according to a statement.

The app-based platform has also integrated artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled mobile interface for seamless roadside assistance anywhere in the country, said the statement.

Conceptualised in 2015, the start-up has brought over 50,000 local garages and mechanics under one umbrella to provide travellers with assistance within 20 minutes, said the statement.

The firm claims to have two affiliated garages at every 10 km distance.

Auto iCare founder Sagar Joshi said, "Since our inception, we have witnessed great traction in terms of garage partner acquisitions and we are already generating sizeable revenues. The funds raised will further help us scale rapidly."

He added that the firm will initially focus on expansion in markets like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. "We also intend to start 100 standalone service centres by the end of first quarter of 2021."

"The AI-enabled upgrades in the app are the first in our industry. They will provide real-time and accurate information on the nearest garages, service stations, fuel stations and e-vehicle charging hubs to the consumers," Joshi added. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)