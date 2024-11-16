New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Yoga Break at Workplace (Y-Break) programme by the AYUSH Ministry has been awarded a certificate of appreciation for its outstanding performance on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat Platform.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), presented the award to Dr Kashinath Samagandi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), during the Valedictory Ceremony of the National Learning Week Karmayogi Saptah, held at Vigyan Bhawan.

While lauding the efforts of MDNIY, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav said, "Fitness is essential for better workplace performance, and the Ministry of Ayush is committed to motivating and facilitating self-care through yoga. I congratulate Team Ayush and MDNIY for designing this impactful Y-Break programme."

The Y-Break course emerged as the top-performing course on the iGOT platform, with an impressive 868,094 government officials successfully completing it, the ministry said in a statement.

The Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said, "Our efforts are dedicated to designing practical yoga initiatives, like the Y-Break programme, that effortlessly fit into employees' schedules, helping them stay energized and productive throughout the day."

The Y-Break protocol is a carefully curated five-minute yoga regimen designed to help employees destress, refresh, and refocus during their workday.

The protocol includes simple yet effective yogic practices such as Tadasana, Urdhva Hastottanasana, Prasarita Padottanasana, and Nadisodhana Pranayama. It is tailored to boost immunity, reduce stress, and improve overall mental and physical health, even within the constraints of a busy schedule, the statement said.

A trial involving 717 participants from 35 government and private organisations demonstrated overwhelmingly positive outcomes. Participants reported improved focus, reduced stress, and enhanced immunity, underscoring the programme's transformative impact.

Recognising the traditionally limited focus on employee health at workplaces, the Ministry of AYUSH introduced this protocol to bridge the gap, the statement stated.

The programme caters to diverse sectors, from factory workers to academic professionals, proving its universal applicability. Practising the Y-Break protocol twice daily for just five minutes can foster a balanced integration of mind and body, ultimately enhancing productivity and workplace well-being.

"This recognition reflects the Ministry of Ayush's commitment to promoting holistic health and wellness across the workforce. The ministry encourages public and private organizations to adopt this initiative, ensuring healthier, happier, and more productive workplaces," the statement said.

