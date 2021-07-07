New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Homegrown edtech company Bada Business on Wednesday said it has set a new Guinness World Records title for the 'Most live viewers of a leadership lesson video on YouTube' in association with ISKCON.

This is the sixth Guinness World Records title for Bada Business.

Bada Business Chief Executive Officer Vivek Bindra, who is also a motivational speaker and business coach, hosted a live streaming webinar on 'Business Yoga with Bhagavad Gita' on June 20.

The total number of peak concurrent viewers stood at 155,449 (who streamed the event live), which is about 100 times more than the earlier world record for this category.

With this win, Bada Business became the first Southeast Asian company to be bestowed with six consecutive Guinness World Records achievements, within a span of less than two years, the company said.

"At Bada Business, our focus has always been at reaching the last mile of aspiring entrepreneurs to help inculcate a robust entrepreneurship ecosystem in India. Business Yoga with Bhagavad Gita stemmed from the same vision and aimed at imparting scientific and practical wisdom, extrapolated from the shlokas of Bhagavad Gita, to help youngsters solve day-to-day life and business challenges," Bindra said during a virtual event.

He added that this is the sixth consecutive win of a Guinness World Records title in a span of fewer than two years. The live webinar saw the participation of about 5 lakh youngsters from India alone, and the event video has received over 2.8 million views to date.

Bindra said the programme was designed and aimed to provide inspiration to youngsters through learnings from Gita, and also to inspire them to be self-reliant by initiating new businesses in their vicinity. Prior to this, Bada Business has garnered 5 Guinness World Records titles to its name.

This includes 'Largest online business lesson' (April 2020); 'Largest online sales lesson' (May 2020); 'Most viewers for the premiere of a strategic management video on YouTube' (June 2020); 'Most viewers for the premiere of a start-up business management video on YouTube' (August 2020) and 'Most live viewers of a retail management lesson video on YouTube' (September 2020).

Bada Business offers affordable business training programmes and has a subscriber base of 30 million.

