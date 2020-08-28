New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Friday said it has launched Smart Assist service that will connect customers and the company through a secure screen to help them buy a product while maintaining social distancing.

Smart Assist is designed to assist customers, especially first-time digital users, at a time when face-to-face meetings are becoming a challenge due to the pandemic, it said in a release.

"The business environment has changed significantly since the pandemic, and it is essential to respond to changing customers behaviours. We are focused on building agile business processes to meet the new needs, and Smart Assist is yet another step in that direction," Bajaj Allianz Life Managing Director and CEO Tarun Chugh said.

The service is available on the company's app and the co-browsing service enables personalised engagement with customers in a completely secure environment, with end-to-end encryption, the company said.

HDFC Life partners with Apollo Clinic

HDFC Life and multi-speciality Apollo Clinic have entered into a corporate agency arrangement, the insurer said in a release on Friday.

This partnership will allow customers of Apollo Clinic to avail the benefits of the wide range of life insurance products and superior customer service offered by HDFC Life, it added.

"Apollo Clinic's existing loyal customer base of 1.5 million customers across 16 states, 22 cities and a vast network of 140+ clinics will now have the benefit to choose an entire range of products offered by HDFC Life which include solutions for protection, savings and investment, retirement and critical illness," the release said.

Canara HSBC OBC Life, APGB tie up to offer life insurance

Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance on Friday announced its alliance with Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank (APGB) for selling insurance products to the bank's customers.

APGB, sponsored by Canara Bank, has a vast network of 552 branches and eight regional offices in five districts of operations- Ananthapuramu, YSR Kadapa, Kurnool, SPSR Nellore, and Prakasam.

Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life operates largely on a bancassurance model and is a joint venture between Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings.

