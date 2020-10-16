New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Fast-moving consumer goods firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Friday reported a 1.60 per cent increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 56.92 crore for the quarter ending September.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 56.02 crore in the July-September quarter of 2019-20, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Now Available for Online Sale for Prime Members.

Its total income was at Rs 235.36 crore in the quarter under review, up 3.83 per cent compared to Rs 226.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Total expenses were at Rs 166.34 crore in July-September 2020 as against Rs 162.23 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Also Read | Tatiana Maslany Is Not She-Hulk, Actress Denies Being Cast As MCU’s Next Superhero.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 184.15 on BSE, up 1.38 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)