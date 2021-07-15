New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Bandhan Bank witnessed an 8 per cent rise in its loans and advances to Rs 80,128 crore in the June quarter this fiscal, as per provisional data.

The loans and advances during the same period of 2020 stood at Rs 74,331 crore. Compared sequentially, it was down by 8 per cent from Rs 87,043 crore in the March quarter, Bandhan Bank said in a release on Thursday.

Total deposits grew by 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 77,336 crore, while the CASA (current account and savings account) deposits jumped by 48 per cent to Rs 33,197 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22.

Retail deposits, including CASA, increased 36 per cent to Rs 63,911 crore.

However, bulk deposits fell by 1 per cent to Rs 13,425 crore during the quarter.

The bank said its liquidity coverage ratio as of June 30, 2021, stands at about 138 per cent.

Collection efficiency was nearly 80 per cent in June.

The numbers are provisional and unaudited, which is subject to review by the audit committee and the board of directors as well as the statutory auditors of the bank, the bank said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)