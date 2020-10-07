Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) Collection efficiency ratio of private lender Bandhan Bank touched 92 per cent as on September 2020, the bank said in a regulatory disclosure on Wednesday.

Collection efficiency was the highest for mortgage and SMEs at 98 per cent, it said.

Loans and advances of the bank during the quarter stood at Rs 76,724 crore, deposits touched Rs 66,153 crore during the period.

It said 94 per cent of microfinance customers paid in the month of September alone, which shows an increasing trend in repayment.

Current Account Savings Account (CASA) ratio of the bank during September stood at 38.2 per cent, it said.

Liquidity coverage ratio as on September was 157 per cent, the bank said. PTI dc

