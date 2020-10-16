Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) Two persons, including a Bangladeshi, were arrested from the city's Taltala area on Thursday after over 100 mobile phones were found in their possession, a police officer said.

The duo was trying to smuggle the phones, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested them on Alimuddin Street, and following searches, 107 mobile phones, and Rs 25,000 in cash were seized.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Bangladeshi had entered the country without a valid passport, the officer said.

A case has been lodged at Taltala Police Station under various sections of the IPC, including those under the Foreigners Act, he added.

