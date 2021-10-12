Nagpur, Oct 12 (PTI) A case was registered against unidentified persons after a bank ATM machine was found damaged in Surya Nagar in Nagpur, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | How To Add Links to Instagram Stories.

The attempt to steal money from the ATM may have taken place between 5:55am on Saturday and 9am on Monday, a Kalamna police station official said.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 2T Specifications & Colours Teased Ahead of Its Launch.

"The accused also tried to damage the CCTV cameras installed in the kiosk. We have registered a case under section 379 of the IPC among others. Efforts are on to nab the culprits," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)